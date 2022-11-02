CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWWS) – A Charlotte man who held up three businesses with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Charlotte resident John Gaddy, 35, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in June.

Records showed that last spring Gaddy was armed with a BB gun and robbed three businesses in Huntersville, Troutman, and Stanley. “If you don’t put all the money in the bag, I’m going to kill you,” Gaddy told a clerk while pointing the gun at them during one of the robberies.

A Dollar Tree and two convenience stores were the businesses that were hit.

Gaddy was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in May during a traffic stop.