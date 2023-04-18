Charlotte Fire officials say a Hovis Road warehouse fire on Monday night was accidental.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire Department officials say an accidental fire at an electronics recycling facility caused $5,000 in damages Monday.

Authorities reported a fire at BlueSky Solutions commercial warehouse off Hovis Road around 8 p.m. They listed the fire’s cause due to improper storage and disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

When contacted about the incident, BlueSky did not comment on the fire. The company lists the Hovis Road location as a pick-up deployment hub and public drop-off site.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE; 5000 block of Hovis Rd; CFD Investigators deemed the fire accidental at the electronic recycling facility due to improper storage & disposal of lithium ion batteries estimated fire loss $5k. https://t.co/ctN5odMoa6 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 18, 2023

According to Call2Recycle.org, Charlotte has four additional locations for recycling these batteries.

They include the DeWalt Factory Service Center on Wilkinson Boulevard, Home Depot at 4750 South Blvd, Lowe’s at 217 Iverson Way, and BikeSource Charlotte at 4301 Park Road.