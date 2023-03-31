CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A little boy is being called a Charlotte ‘hero.’

Juan Andres Cabesa Mina, a Windsor Park Elementary fifth grader, saved three of his classmates when a car slammed into a power pole earlier last week.

Officials say he moved the students out of harm’s way but in the process, the pole fell on his legs and he was hospitalized for two days.

Tuesday, the heroic student’s first day back to school, Juan was welcomed by the student body, school staff, CMPD officers and Charlotte Fire Engine 42 and 65.

He was presented with a certificate of appreciation by fire chief Reginald Johnson.

“Juan is an example of service before self,” Johnson said. “Charlotte Fire and the entire community thank you for your heroic actions to save your friends.”

On Friday, Juan and his mother talked about his heroic act, which Juan said came from the kindness of his heart.

“I don’t remember what happened, but I will always have everyone in my heart,” Juan said, through a translator. “He said he feels proud because what he did is incredible.”

The community is raising money to help pay for Juan’s medical bills.

"Mixed emotions because there's so much going on."