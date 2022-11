CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash Monday morning partially shut down Independence Blvd. [US-74] in east Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 7:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, on US-74 near Eastway Drive.

Two right lanes were closed near Exit 245 [Easyway Drive], NCDOT said.

The expected impact on traffic was high. The area reopened at 8:42 a.m. Monday.