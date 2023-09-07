CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four students were hurt, and a driver was evaluated after a northeast Charlotte school bus crash Thursday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Medic.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Oak Leigh Drive and University City Boulevard.

Officials said a pickup truck struck CMS Bus 269 while driving kids from Mallard Creek Elementary School.

Paramedics checked on the driver and four students for ‘minor injuries’ in the wreck. Two were transported to medical facilities, Medic said.

No further information was released.