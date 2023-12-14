CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died overnight inside the Uptown detention center, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Detention center personnel discovered Elijah Kelly, 71, unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead a short time later. A cause of death was not given.

Kelly was booked into the detention center in October. As per protocol, NCSBI is conducting an external investigation.

“Reporting the death of a resident in our care is always a difficult task,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Everyone at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Elijah Kelly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”