CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – During his time as s star running back for the Carolinas Panthers, Christian McCaffrey set several records on the football field.

While he traded in his black and blue jersey for a red and gold one last season, he is setting another record in the Queen City.

All eyes were on McCaffrey every time he stepped foot in Bank of America Stadium for five and half seasons. But off the field, he had a bird’s eye view of the Queen City from his couch on the 22nd floor of 222 South Coldwell Street.

Real estate broker Victoria Speer represented McCaffrey when purchasing his two-story penthouse in Uptown years ago. Now, she is helping him hand it off to the next person.

“It’s amazing; the skyline views that you have here. You are not going to find in any other penthouse,” Speer said. “There are only a few true penthouses in the city, and it’s just phenomenal. That’s what Christian loved about it.”

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

The 3,813 sq-foot penthouse on top of Hyatt Place has three bedrooms, panoramic views of the city, and a custom-painted mural of all McCaffery’s idols.

While the property will officially hit the market Friday for $3.75 million, Speer says it is already under contract sight unseen.

“The only way you could buy it before it hits the market is sight unseen,” Speer said.

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital) (Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital) (Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital) (Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital) (Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital) (Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

Once officially sold, Speer said the property would become the most expensive condo sold in Charlotte on a per-square-foot basis.

“It’s completely breaking a record,” Speer said.