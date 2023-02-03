CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The interactive light festival on South End’s Rail Trail is returning for its fourth year in February.

Artwork will be illuminated at dusk nightly; the event takes place from Feb. 3-19, and exhibitions will be located at:

The Pavilion (222 East Bland Street)

Flower Child (1537 Camden Road)

Wedge Patio (1537 Camden Road)

Kingston Connection (118 E. Kingston Avenue)

Design Center Plaza (1920 Camden Road)

Atherton Mill Plaza (2102 South Boulevard)

The event will feature ‘six never-before-seen, locally created public art installations;’ the festival is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Six Carolina-native artists, selected through a competitive process, will display their work at the event.

Those artists and where their work can be found are listed below:

Cheeks McGee, the Collector of Techniques (The Pavilion)

Studio Cultivate (Wedge Patio)

Studio Dickey (Flower Child)

G. Scott Queen (Kingston Connection)

Sir Will (Design Center Plaza)

Matthew Steele (Atherton Mill Plaza)

For more information, click here.