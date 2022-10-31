CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News’ Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Monday’s Halloween forecast.

2PM

3PM

4PM

5PM

6PM

7PM

8PM

Rain will be the main culprit throughout the day, delivering intermittent showers for much of the afternoon and evening. Wet weather likely lingers into the evening, making for a wet trick-or-treating for some.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Be sure to check the radar and bring an umbrella with you in case a passing shower hits while you’re out there collecting candy. Rain will taper off overnight into Tuesday, making way for a cloudy and cool start Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm, as highs make a run for the mid-70s. Low 70s will lock in for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Look for above-normal temperatures to persist as we head into the weekend as Saturday & Sunday hit the mid-70s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Cool and cloudy with intermittent rain! High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Low: 55.