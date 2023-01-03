CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The investigation continues into a deadly scaffolding collapse in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood.

3 dead in Charlotte high-rise construction accident

Monday morning, authorities said three people were killed after falling around 70 feet from the scaffolding, which was on a construction site for an apartment complex currently being built along East Morehead Street.

Spanish-speaking media outlet Hola News Charlotte identified the three killed as Jesus ‘Chuy’ Olivares, Gilberto Monico Fernandez and Jose Bonilla Canaca. Two others suffered minor injuries in the incident, which has been classified as an industrial accident.

Video obtained by Hola News Charlotte also showed the moments after the collapse happened. While the video itself is not graphic in nature, you can see distraught workers on scene, along with what appears to be a collapsed scaffolding and various elements of the scaffolding that appear to be hanging from the area.

The accident led Queen City News to speak with a number of organizations representing workers, and particularly those targeting Latin American and Spanish-speaking labor. Melissa Reyes, an organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, noted this brought to mind another incident involving a construction site worker who died in 2018.

“Juventino (Mata Hernandez) was only in the country three weeks when that tragically happened to him,” said Reyes, referring to the accident, where the 24-year-old fell 19 stories down an elevator shaft at a construction site in Charlotte. The company over the construction, which had a series of issues with federal authorities, was ultimately fined for that incident.

Reyes noted, in general, the working conditions for workers at construction sites–especially those from outside the United States–are often not ideal.

“People get hired and they get thrust into the job and they learn as they go, and sometimes on-the-job training isn’t the best when you got contractors on your back for a quicker and quicker deadline,” said Reyes.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.