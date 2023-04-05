CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said four employees overdosed while working at a south Charlotte restaurant.

The incident happened between 9:40 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Carolina Ale House – Waverly located at 7404 Waverly Walk Avenue, CMPD said.

Four employees, ages 30, 35, 35, and 53, overdosed on what CMPD described as ‘12.0 grams of possible cocaine,’ according to the police report.

CMPD officers responded to the scene regarding the four employees overdosing while at work on Friday. This remains an open and active investigation.