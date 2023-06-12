CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that started in the bedroom of an east Charlotte home.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the 4700 block of Easthaven Drive.

Charlotte Fire said 30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 12 minutes. Two people were evaluated at the scene for injuries by emergency personnel.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the bedroom. Estimated damages are at $35,000. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.