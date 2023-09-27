CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Who still has 9 lives? This cat! A feline was able to escape a southwest Charlotte house fire Wednesday all thanks to EMS and local firefighters.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, just off South Tryon Street. The extent of damage to the house is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this fire and EMS was able to get a cat out of the house safely.

“Our superstar BLS 911 team of EMTs, Ezzell, and Pegram, joined forces with Charlotte Fire this morning to save a precious life – this adorable cat!” Mecklenburg EMS shared.

The cause and origin of the house fire remain under investigation.