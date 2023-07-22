CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the family or caretakers of a 3 to 4-year-old boy found in the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive.

A passerby alerted police about the child walking alone from the area of Toddville Road, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Officers say the little boy calls himself “Cane”, but the spelling of his name is unknown. He is wearing a white T-shirt and a pull-up diaper. “Cane” stands at 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

He is described as having brown eyes and corn rows just shorter than his shirt collar.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the child or his family is asked to call 911 immediately.