CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have determined that no crime was committed after investigating allegations of a threatening call to a local mosque.

However, national Islamic leaders are calling on law enforcement to investigate the alleged threat as a hate crime.

“I’ll blow you harder than 9/11,” said the caller.

That was just a snippet of a call made to the Islamic Center in east Charlotte.

Queen City News called two numbers provided by the Islamic Center that the center says are related to the original call they received.

Someone called us back on one of those numbers.

“Hi, did you call the Islamic Center of Charlotte and make threats?” asked Queen City News Anchor Robin Kanady.

The response on the other end:

“No, there was some kind of misunderstanding. We talked with the people there and they said there was no problem, we already talked to the (inaudible) and everything,” the caller told Kanady.

CMPD says it completed a threat assessment of the call.

“The investigation concluded that the verbiage communicated during the call did not rise to a criminal level,” CMPD told Queen City News.

But the Council on American-Islamic Relations says law enforcement should take a closer look.

“Calling a house of worship and threatening to blow it up is the very definition of a crime, under federal law and I assume under state law,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy executive director of CAIR. “Law enforcement should take that very seriously, whether it’s a mosque, a church or a synagogue, threatening to attack a place of worship is unacceptable, and it’s also illegal.”

A spokesperson with the Islamic Center confirms the caller left a voicemail apologizing to them describing the original call as “inappropriate.”

The spokesperson says they are receptive to the apology, but there is a process that must be followed, and police need to investigate further.