CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There is a push in the Elizabeth neighborhood to save its history.

“There’s a lot of history in this neighborhood and it is being encroached upon by development,” said Kurt Knaak, whose home was built in 1922. “It’s the natural way things work out.”

Knaak is among neighbors who want Elizabeth to be named a historic neighborhood. There’s been a newsletter going around the community explaining why. One of the main reasons cited is the Charlotte 2040 Plan calling for high density in areas close to the city center.

“If we don’t protect what we have left in some way, it will be gone,” added Knaak. “That’s well over 100 years in history that will be gone.”

Some got involved after a developer looked to replace two buildings on the corner of Seventh Street and Lamar Avenue after both were destroyed by a fire in November of 2022. The plan is to build a six-story hotel.

Nothing has been approved, but residents say if they were in it for the money, they could have sold a long time ago.

“You could come in here, some of these homes are sitting on half an acre or more, and if you really wanted to be pro-development you could sell that and probably make a pretty good penny,” said Knaak. “But it would be turned into somebody’s high-rise condos or extended-stay hotel.”

The Historic Elizabeth Neighborhood Foundation wants guidelines on what can be built in the neighborhood, and how it will look. They know they are not going to stop the city from growing. They just want a say on how it will be done.

“I have nothing against architectural design, and modern styles, and all those things that are cool,” added Knaak. “This was also cool back 100 [years] ago, and we want to keep it that way because you can’t recreate that.”