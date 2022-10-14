CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leaders in Charlotte’s running community gathered Thursday to discuss ways they can make the city safer for those out on a jog.

The discussion comes about a month after a runner was sexually assaulted on McAlpine greenway. Four days after that, another woman was sexually assaulted while walking on a trail in Matthews.

A week prior, Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was abducted and murdered on her morning run.

Runners in Charlotte said they don’t want the discussion about safety to dwindle, even though time has passed since these three incidents.

For many, running is a form of stress release. But with safety in the back of their minds, it’s since become a new source of stress.

“Running has kind of always been a part of my life,” runner Laura Morrow said. “It’s been emotional. Even now just talking about it, I’m kind of fighting back tears just thinking about it and being in this atmosphere with a bunch of women that are so affected.”

The forum was organized by Lisa Landrum, the founder of RunCLTRun, a group that offers resources to runners in Charlotte.

“In light of the recent events, just with women being attacked, we just kind of realized that we are not going to stop running. So, we want to make it a safer environment where we all feel comfortable,” she said.

Some ideas floated at Thursday’s meeting were the addition of motion-activated lights along the city’s greenways, an emergency call button incorporated into local running apps, and a city-wide resource for runners to find buddies at any time of the day.

“We should be able to go out and do that any time we want, wherever we want, and really if we’re by ourselves or with other people. I don’t think the onus should only be on the female runner,” Landrum said.

With Charlotte’s running community growing each day, the runners hope the city can keep up. They plan to make a list of actionable items they can bring to city leaders and hope to work together to bring some ideas to life.