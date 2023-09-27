CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Inside the Artisan’s Palate in NoDa, the restaurant’s kitchen was hard at work as if a day earlier nothing happened. Chef and owner Christa Csoka, though, is still rattled.

“Every time it’s devastating just because it’s a horrible thing,” she said, “but it really hits home every time, and it’s, you know, difficult as a small business.”

Shortly after midnight Thursday morning, Csoka got an alert on her phone that someone was breaking into her business on 36th Street, and she watched it all happen.

“Kicked in the door,” she said. “He went in, tried to put it all into a garbage bag. I guess the garbage bag broke while he was in the process, and then he noticed that we had crates underneath that we keep liquor in and just picked up the crate and walked out with it.”

The thief left behind shattered glass and an owner feeling disheartened. Csoka had just purchased a new door; it was the third time a break-ins like has happened to her small business in less than a year, even after beefing up security.

“With the beautiful space that we have, you’re open to that,” she said, “and it’s frustrating because I don’t want to put bars on my windows, but for it to happen this often is short period of time — it’s frustrating.”

She says the police officers have been phenomenal, even stopping by the next day to check on her. Despite the setback, she’s going to do what she can to keep her doors open.

“You know, we made it through COVID,” Csoka said. “We celebrated four years, a couple of weeks ago. So, we’re still here and we’re, you know, staying strong through this kind of stuff.”