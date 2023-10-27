CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Starting this November, it’s going to cost you more money to park at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Airport officials announced on Friday that their drive-up parking rates for all lots and decks at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will go up, beginning on Monday, Nov. 6.

“The rate changes are due to substantial local passenger growth and the significant investment in the passenger parking program including the expansion of parking facilities,” CLT Airport said.

CLT Airport officials said their parking facilities are constantly full or near capacity “because of increases in local passengers parking at the airport.”

They said passenger traffic has increased 30 percent since spring 2023, outpacing the rise in total people flying to and from CLT post-pandemic.

“Charlotte is the seventh busiest airport in the world and this year expects to exceed 2019’s record-breaking 50 million passengers,” CLT Airport said on Friday.

Below are the changes that will begin this November:

Travelers are encouraged to reserve a parking spot at parkCLT.com. The last time CLT Airport raised its parking prices was in July 2021, officials said.