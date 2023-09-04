CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jaw-dropping video posted on Barstool 49’ers Instagram page shows a truck speeding on the light rail tracks in the South End area this weekend.

A second video posted shows a fight outside the new soon-to-be-open Muraya restaurant on E Bland Street before several people are seen getting into the truck and turning onto the tracks.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and CATS for further information. CATS responded on Monday, stating “Thorough inspection confirmed the safety and integrity of the rail tracks.”

CATS released the following statement on Monday:

“In reference to the video circulating of a truck driving on the LYNX Blue Line tracks: We were alerted to the video yesterday morning and promptly dispatched our Maintenance of Way team to inspect the area of concern.

Their thorough inspection confirmed the safety and integrity of the rail tracks. We extend our deepest gratitude to the community members who alerted us to the issue and to our dedicated staff who acted swiftly to ensure public safety.

As for the altercation captured in the video prior to the track incident, CATS has no information on this matter. Thank you for your continued support and trust in CATS. Public safety remains our highest priority.”

No word if charges have been filed in connection to this incident.