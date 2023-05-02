CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five albums. One night. The Jonas Brothers have announced their 2023 tour with multiple stops in North and South Carolina.

The popular family pop-rock band will be coming to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Other Carolina stops include Raleigh on Sept. 28 and Columbia on Oct. 10.

There are a total of 36 stops in the U.S. 2023 tour. Other notable locations include Atlanta, Nashville, and Orlando. See their full tour list here.

Formed in 2005, Jonas Brothers gained popularity from their time on the Disney Channel. The group consists of three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. In 2011, the three brothers took a hiatus to focus on their solo careers before getting back together in 2019, launching their successful Happiness Begins album and tour.

Jonas Brothers’ upcoming sixth studio album, The Album, is set to be released on May 12, 2023.

According to the Jonas Brothers’ website, you can register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET for your chance to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster reports the Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night tickets will go on sale for Charlotte on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m.