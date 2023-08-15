CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte baker is now without a home or a way to make a living after a tree fell on her home during last Monday’s severe storms.

Amy Trochum, the owner of Sugar Queen Baking, operated her wholesale baking company out of her home kitchen. She supplied sweet treats to businesses around the Charlotte area, including Common Market, Rhino Market, and Suffolk Punch Brewery.

“Some days, after many years, you don’t think you want to do it. But then you get in the kitchen and there’s the flow, and the hum, and the smells, and you’re at home and you’re just joy. And that joy is, I don’t know, gone. At least for now,” said Trochum.

The massive oak tree fell while Amy was at the gym, something she says she’s incredibly grateful for.

“I had baked all day from like 7 a.m., and around 4:30 I thought, ‘I need to get out of here, but I have so much work today.’ So, I flipped a coin, and the coin said either stay home and wrap everything or go to the gym,” said Trochum. “The coin said go to the gym, and I’m so glad it did.”

Now, Amy’s home is covered in debris, with holes in her roof and her baked goods ruined.

Instead of baking her kitchen, she’s now spending her time trying to salvage absolutely anything she can. She says working with her insurance is a full-time job in itself.

“I am gung-ho about figuring out a second job, but right now, it’s almost all of the hours of my day spent, ‘Who do I need to call? What do I need to do?’ You have to inventory every item in your house down to how many rolls of toilet paper. So, it’s work,” said Trochum.

As she gets her home situation figured out, Sugar Queen Baking is on hold, with major concerns regarding its future.

“I’ve been selling for years and years at these markets, but I can be replaced,” said Trochum. “It’s been a big comfort and something I’ve built that’s big to lose.”

Amy’s friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help her with some of her expenses while she adjusts to her new life. If would like to contribute, click here.