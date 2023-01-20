CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News just learned that the jury is now deliberating in the trial of the CMS sexual assault case Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools defended itself on Friday in a lawsuit claiming it didn’t do enough when a Myers Park student claimed another student sexually assaulted her eight years ago.

Former Myers Park assistant principal testified for the defense that he never talked with the woman identified as “Jane Doe,” the alleged victim in the case, because Jane Doe’s mother sent an email to the principal in the days following the assault.

Anthony Perkins said he interpreted that email to mean that the girl’s mother would not allow her daughter to discuss the alleged sexual assault from 2015.

Cross-examination continued in the afternoon before the jury went into deliberations.