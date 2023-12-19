CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile was rescued and an adult is being evaluated for inhaling smoke during a fire in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the 1400 block of Braveheart Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say it took firefighters five minutes to control the fire and rescued a juvenile. Medic is on scene evaluating an adult for inhaling smoke.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.