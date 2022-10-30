CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles are recovering after being shot overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after midnight near 5100 Reagan Drive. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no motive in the shooting or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.
