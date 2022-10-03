CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Yet another fight broke out in the stands at Bank of America Stadium during Sunday’s Panthers game.

Queen City News obtained video of what appear to be two fans attacking one another.

KEEP POUNDING?: Another bout in the stands at Sunday's #Panthers game.

TONIGHT AT 10 — I talked to the guy who took this video about what led up to the fight, and why he says security could have prevented it.@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/Jq9yuI6YAl — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) October 4, 2022

One of the people who recorded the altercation, George Culpepper, says he was there with his 13-year-old daughter for her very first game and is worried she’ll now remember the experience for all the wrong reasons.

“Keep pounding means that we keep pounding for football, not on each other,” said Culpepper.

He says it all began when the men in the black jerseys started vaping during the game, and the smoke began to spread throughout the section.

Smoking of any kind is prohibited at Bank of America stadium.

Culpepper says he alerted security, but they allegedly denied it when they confronted the men.

“I felt that if security would have done their due diligence to remove those guys, none of that would have happened,” he said.

During the fourth quarter, Culpepper said the man in the khakis confronted the two men about their ongoing rowdy behavior. That’s when he says they came to blows.

“The police did say they broke his nose and are trying to identify who those two individuals are,” said Culpepper.

This is at least the second time physical altercations have happened at the stadium this season.

During FanFest, wide receiver DJ Moore personally jumped into the stands to break up a fight.

Now, fans like Culpepper want the Panthers to make an example out of misbehaved attendees by banning them from future games.

“It was a family environment. Our children should not have to be subjected to that type of unwarranted behavior from grown adults,” said Culpepper.

Queen City News is waiting to hear back from CMPD about whether they’ve identified the individuals involved in the fight and if any charges are forthcoming.

We’ve also reached out to stadium managers for comment on the situation.