CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Probably the last thing you’re thinking about on a Panthers game day is recycling.

Inside Honeywell Headquarters in Uptown Tuesday night, however, middle schoolers gave their best pitch in a “shark tank” style competition. The challenge was to improve the Black and Blue’s recycling program.

One of the judges was Panthers’ offensive tackle, Ikem Ekwonu.

“How did you guys come up with the slogan, you know, the message behind the Panthers Packeez?” Ekwonu asked one group.

Local nonprofit Digi-Bridge offers afterschool programming to kids to help them solve complex problems and pique their interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

“The sky was the limit for materials and ideas, but they had to research recycling and work with Honeywell mentors to really understand the sustainability of recycling and the problem with plastic,” said Digi-Bridge CEO Alyssa Sharpe.

The winners of this competition not only got bragging rights, but a $5,000 grant for their school.

“They really piqued my interest so that’s something I’m interested in this whole STEM field,” Ekwonu said. “The fact that they’re kind of growing up in this field, they have so much more knowledge on it than me so I can’t help but want to learn from them.”

From a robot to paper packaging to a recycling sorter, the ideas were innovative, but the crew at Thomosboro Academy took home the big prize with their “Panthers Packeez Snackeez.”

“It was scary [and] exciting because I was scared they wouldn’t pick us but I was excited when they did,” said team member Josiah.

There’s no rest for the weary; they’re already thinking of ways they can improve their product.

“Somewhere to put a sauce,” suggested team member Ibet.

“If you have fries, you need the ketchup,” added Jaidyn.

Safe to say their future is bright.

All participants will get to go to the Panthers game on November 27th. The winning team will get special recognition at halftime.