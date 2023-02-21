CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A legendary American rock band has announced plans for an upcoming show in the Queen City later this year.

Guns N’ Roses will perform at Spectrum Center Tuesday, August 29th, the band announced on Tuesday.

The concert comes as part of a ‘Nightrain World Tour’ announcement that will spread across North America, Europe, and the middle east.

Tickets go on sale on February 27th. The tour kicks off in June in Madrid. Slash, Axl Rose, and Duff McKagan are all original members of the band expected to be part of the tour.

The band was founded in Los Angeles in 1985.