CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Labor Day parade in uptown Charlotte is causing some road closures that affect the CityLYNX Gold Line.

CATS says the gold line will not be able to cross Trade & Tryon.

Instead, a bus bridge will be in place from French Street to CTC until 2 p.m. Monday.

Other stops missed on Tryon Street between 9th and 3rd streets include:

  • 25650 – 4th Street and Tryon Street
  • 45749 – 4th and Church Street
  • 38420 – 4th and Poplar Street
  • 59660 – 4th and Graham Street
  • 45720 – Trade and Graham Street
  • 44045 – Trade and Church Street
  • 08430 – Trade and College Street
  • 37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue
  • 25720 – Tryon and 2nd Street
  • 25660 – Tryon and 3rd Street
  • 25641 – Tryon and Trade Street
  • 18120 – Tryon and 6th Street
  • 18150 – Tryon and 8th Street
  • 18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street
  • 44020 – Tryon and 11th Street
  • 45810 – Tryon Street and 10th Street
  • 60011 – Church and Tryon Street
  • 60010 – Church and 11th Street
  • 37410 – Church and 9th Street
  • 60020 – Church and 6th Street

Mint and Tryon Street stations along the CityLYNX Gold Line will not have service during this time as well, according to the City of Charlotte.

At 2 p.m. Monday all stations on the CityLYNX Gold Line will return to normal service