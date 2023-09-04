CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Labor Day parade in uptown Charlotte is causing some road closures that affect the CityLYNX Gold Line.

CATS says the gold line will not be able to cross Trade & Tryon.

Instead, a bus bridge will be in place from French Street to CTC until 2 p.m. Monday.

Other stops missed on Tryon Street between 9th and 3rd streets include:

25650 – 4th Street and Tryon Street

45749 – 4th and Church Street

38420 – 4th and Poplar Street

59660 – 4th and Graham Street

45720 – Trade and Graham Street

44045 – Trade and Church Street

08430 – Trade and College Street

37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue

25720 – Tryon and 2nd Street

25660 – Tryon and 3rd Street

25641 – Tryon and Trade Street

18120 – Tryon and 6th Street

18150 – Tryon and 8th Street

18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street

44020 – Tryon and 11th Street

45810 – Tryon Street and 10th Street

60011 – Church and Tryon Street

60010 – Church and 11th Street

37410 – Church and 9th Street

60020 – Church and 6th Street

Mint and Tryon Street stations along the CityLYNX Gold Line will not have service during this time as well, according to the City of Charlotte.

At 2 p.m. Monday all stations on the CityLYNX Gold Line will return to normal service