CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Labor Day parade in uptown Charlotte is causing some road closures that affect the CityLYNX Gold Line.
CATS says the gold line will not be able to cross Trade & Tryon.
Instead, a bus bridge will be in place from French Street to CTC until 2 p.m. Monday.
Other stops missed on Tryon Street between 9th and 3rd streets include:
- 25650 – 4th Street and Tryon Street
- 45749 – 4th and Church Street
- 38420 – 4th and Poplar Street
- 59660 – 4th and Graham Street
- 45720 – Trade and Graham Street
- 44045 – Trade and Church Street
- 08430 – Trade and College Street
- 37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue
- 25720 – Tryon and 2nd Street
- 25660 – Tryon and 3rd Street
- 25641 – Tryon and Trade Street
- 18120 – Tryon and 6th Street
- 18150 – Tryon and 8th Street
- 18190 – Tryon and Montford Point Street
- 44020 – Tryon and 11th Street
- 45810 – Tryon Street and 10th Street
- 60011 – Church and Tryon Street
- 60010 – Church and 11th Street
- 37410 – Church and 9th Street
- 60020 – Church and 6th Street
Mint and Tryon Street stations along the CityLYNX Gold Line will not have service during this time as well, according to the City of Charlotte.
At 2 p.m. Monday all stations on the CityLYNX Gold Line will return to normal service