CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Discussing a labor shortage on a day celebrating the workforce may seem somewhat oxymoronic, but it is on the minds of many people that were taking part in Charlotte’s holiday festivities.

“We are seeing staffing issues, especially at UPS to maintain the workers,” said Benji Austin, with Teamsters Local 71.

Austin said he knows why it is happening–the job market is more of a place where workers are now calling the shots.

Sights, sounds from CLT Labor Day Weekend road race

“The workers need that in their lives so they can have a better, stable lifestyle,” said Sean Williams, also with Teamsters Local 71.

Despite the demand for those types of jobs, it still means there are more jobs out there that require filling, particularly in the service industry. Those jobs are open and numerous.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“The food and hospitality sector has really had a wild wide in terms of recovering,” said Dr. Matthew Metzgar, an economics professor with UNC Charlotte. “It’s still having a wild ride.”

Metzgar said different job fields are recovering at different rates. Within Charlotte, it has meant a better environment for many outside the service industry occupations.

“Charlotte has the benefit of a growing city and doing well, economically, so it takes a little edge off the place that have it worse,” Metzgar said.

But labor unions and those who represent them said that another factor with the glut of those service industry jobs, and not many people filling them, also has to do with pay–particularly, the standard of living for the Queen City.

“In Charlotte, the living wage for a family of two is well above $25 an hour, so $13 an hour is not going to cut it. $15 doesn’t cut it. $18 doesn’t cut it,” said Ashley Hawkins with the Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council.

Metzgar said that those that are paying more and offering incentives for workers are succeeding and recovering better from the pandemic-related and labor shortages.

However, he noted for that to trickle down to other industries, or for them to fully recover, it could take years.

“Listening to the workers, is there anything you can do, sometimes you can’t,” Metzgar said.