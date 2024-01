CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Duke Energy officials say crews are working to repair two broken poles due to a vehicle accident Friday morning on Brookshire Boulevard.

The downed poles have closed one lane of N.C. 16 from Lawton to Hovis Road.

Duke Energy expects repairs to be made throughout the morning.

CMPD traffic control reported the wreck in the 5100 block around 1:30 a.m.