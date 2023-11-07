CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A significant drugs stash along with a pair of stolen guns were found in the wrecked vehicle of a Charlotte man who was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Charlotte resident Benjamin Hemphill, 24, will serve five years in prison after entering a guilty plea.

Court records stated that Hemphill was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in August of 2021 after attempting to flee on foot from a car wreck. The car wreck investigation revealed two stolen guns, MDMA, cocaine, meth, marijuana, and 3,500 oxycodone pills inside Hemphill’s vehicle. He was arrested a short time later.