CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a late-night shooting near South Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near 500 Cherrycrest Lane in south Charlotte, not far from South Blvd.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and both were transported to an area medical center where one of them was pronounced dead. The other has life-threatening injuries.

Medic, CFD, CSI, the DA’s Office, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Sinnott is the lead on the case.

There is no mention of an arrest at this point and this remains an active investigation.