CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire Department officials say they’re investigating a vacant house fire that resulted in $56,000 in damages Monday morning.

Officials responded to a scene with heavy fire in the 1500 block of Enderly Drive just after midnight. They said they controlled the fire at the single-story commercial building within 15 minutes without injuries.

CFD Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.