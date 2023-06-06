CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The latest street takeover in Charlotte involved a woman doing donuts in a Hellcat, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the late-night incident on Saturday night in southwest Charlotte. No street address was given.

Two vehicles were seized, according to the police report. One of the drivers was cited for doing donuts in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and was a known, repeat offender to CMPD. She was cited and her vehicle was towed.

A Ford Mustang was also towed and the driver was cited for unlawful assembly.

WILD VIDEO: Video obtained last month by Queen City News shows a late-night street takeover outside Uptown Charlotte's NASCAR Hall of Fame. @CMPD says another incident occurred this weekend. (Video courtesy of Heather Swanson)



MORE: https://t.co/gggJQ4rI94 pic.twitter.com/9B4nNtKrx1 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) March 27, 2023

This is the latest installment in a series of busts as CMPD has made it a city priority to crack down on these street takeovers.

Video obtained last month by Queen City News showed a late-night street takeover outside Uptown Charlotte’s NASCAR Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame takeover was one of several meetups that occurred that weekend that CMPD said involved hundreds of vehicles across the Queen City.

59 vehicles have been towed and 22 people have been arrested since February.