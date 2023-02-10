CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Judge Tyyawdi Hands started reading a proclamation from Mecklenburg County, “Whereas Judge Shirley Fulton was born on Jan. 10, 1952.”

Others knew from that day Judge Shirley Fulton was destined to be a trailblazer in the legal community.

Many got up to speak in Room 6370 of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

“She was just cool,” added Judge C. Renee Little as she spoke about bringing teens to meet Fulton. “‘Chill,’ as one of the kids said. She was amazed that this woman who had such power and influence could just relate to them and ask questions of them.”

In 1982, Fulton became the first African American female in the Mecklenburg County Prosecutor’s Office. Her hard work and rise in the legal community continued in 1987 as she was appointed as a judge in district court; then, in 1988, “Judge Fulton successfully ran for the superior court bench and became the first black female superior court judge in the state of North Carolina,” Hands continued reading.

Fulton served as a judge for 16 years and, in that time, worked with and mentored many in the packed courtroom.

Her portrait hangs in the hall of the Mecklenburg county courthouse.

Everyone remembered the woman they call a quiet giant but knew everyone listened when she spoke.

She also helped mentor those outside the courtroom as she fought to change the Wesley Heights community and do good in Charlotte.

“We talked about our mutual passion for our community,” said Charlotte city councilwoman Dimple Ajmera. “We talked about our goals; we talked about barriers that she had to overcome to become where she was as a superior court judge.”

Then it was the time to make sure everyone knew how special this day is, “Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners hereby proclaim Feb. 10, 2023, as Judge Shirley Fulton Day,” finished Hands.

This is one of many memorials this weekend, but those who spent time in the halls of justice with Fulton wanted to be the first to show her family how much they love her and will carry on her legacy.

“We felt like only something immediately,” said Judge Hands. “So, we could properly honor the legacy and the loss that we feel.”