CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike sparked a house fire in the Steele Creek area on Sunday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire started around 3:00 Sunday, June 11, at a home in the 9900 block of Steele Meadow Road. As firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed heavy smoke inside the house.

Thirty firefighters from two departments were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Charlotte Fire said the cause of the fire was accidental due to a lightning strike. Estimated damages to the house are $54,000.

Working smoke alarms alerted the homeowners to the fire.