CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new section of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway is almost complete.

The City of Charlotte says workers need to install a few more safety features to the new part in south Charlotte. Still, the barricades are down, and the new section connects the missing piece, making the greenway stretch from NoDa to Pineville.

If you listen, you might think you’re out in the middle of nowhere.

“I feel like I’m in a different world; I think that’s what I love about it, said Charlotte Gray, who walks the greenway regularly.

But you’re somewhere, alright.

“You don’t hear cars and trucks,” said Laura Baughan, who ran the new section of the greenway Tuesday.

The new section is an oasis.

“You can just kind of hear the water and the stream; you just hear quiet and peace,” said Baughan.

The greenway brings nature to the middle of the city.

“Am I actually in Charlotte, or am I somewhere else?” asked Baughan.

“Finally, Charlotte, thank you because it’s not a safe city to be on a bike or even run,” said Janet Harris, who exercises on the greenway often.

But out on the greenway, there are no cars.

“I feel like it’s super safe,” said Gray.

There are enough people, but not too many.

“This is just a gem, and it’s actually quite beautiful,” said Harris.

It’s Charlotte’s little secret, for now.

“I think it’s going to be wildly popular, and it’s going to get crowded,” said Harris.

Workers recently took down the barricades, almost completing the new Little Sugar Creek Greenway section from Brandywine to Tyvola Roads.

If you walk, run or bike the entire greenway, from NoDa to Pineville, you will have done a little more than a half marathon on the 13.7-mile-long greenway.

“I’ve been running for 49 years, things hurt, so I’m having to change it up and ride a bike more,” said Harris.

However you choose to exercise, you can escape without going too far.

“The new part of the greenway is beautiful; it is so well done, it’s great for walking, running, it’s beautiful,” said Gray.

The City of Charlotte sent Queen City News the following information on the new section of the greenway:

The project budget is $26.5 million, which includes all costs associated with the project, such as planning and design, acquiring the right-of-way, utility relocation, consultant fees, construction, signalization, permits, and landscaping. Construction started in December of 2019 and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2023.