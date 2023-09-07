CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — News of an ongoing high-end auto theft ring connected to Charlotte has made headlines over the course of several months, and on Thursday Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will give an update on the multi-agency operation.

Last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced charges against five people.

Documents showed that from 2021 through this year, the five individuals, which included three Charlotte residents, were involved in a conspiracy to steal luxury vehicles across North and South Carolina and several other states including:

Georgia

Tennesse

Kentucky

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

New York

Arizona

The event will be streamed live at 10:30 a.m. from CMPD’s headquarters on QCNews.com