CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, leaders from the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the Federal Government are joining together in a call for ‘meaningful action to prevent gun violence.’
Those in attendance will include:
- CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings
- Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather
- U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King
- Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston
- Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio
- Director of Community Relations Willie Ratchford
- Medic’s Jon Studnek
- Charlotte Fire Department’s Chief Bobby Cash
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Police Chief Lisa Mangum
This is a developing story; check back for updates.