CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, leaders from the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the Federal Government are joining together in a call for ‘meaningful action to prevent gun violence.’

Those in attendance will include:

  • CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings
  • Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather
  • U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King
  • Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston
  • Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio
  • Director of Community Relations Willie Ratchford
  • Medic’s Jon Studnek
  • Charlotte Fire Department’s Chief Bobby Cash
  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Police Chief Lisa Mangum

