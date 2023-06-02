CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, leaders from the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the Federal Government are joining together in a call for ‘meaningful action to prevent gun violence.’

Those in attendance will include:

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King

Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio

Director of Community Relations Willie Ratchford

Medic’s Jon Studnek

Charlotte Fire Department’s Chief Bobby Cash

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Police Chief Lisa Mangum