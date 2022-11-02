CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local agencies are hiring mental health professionals for first responders. Charlotte Fire and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office have hired two counselors in the last few months to address some startling statistics.

“It’s great that we teach officers how to defend themselves and how to use their weapons properly, but we also have to teach them how to debrief from those incidents when they do occur,” said Dr. Kareem Puranda, Clinical Director at Self Talk Counseling and Consulting.

Most first responders can tell you about a case or scene they’ll never forget.

“It’s a lot looking in people’s eyes and seeing the hurt,” said firefighter, Holly Forbes Johnson.

“Witnessing a young lady I used to mentor was shot and killed,” Puranda, who is also a former police officer, said.

“Christmas Eve, two years ago, we had five people shot,” said Charlotte Fire Captain Ryan Pope.

It’s a blessing and a curse; first responders can help us during our worst day, but our worst day is their every day at work.

“The stuff they see in their job affects their lives completely differently than an office worker who has a 9-5 job,” said Nicole Burg, Behavior Health Specialist with Charlotte Fire.

According to the CDC, suicide rates climbed for years before a 3% drop from 2019 to 2020, yet that same rate among police officers and firefighters hasn’t declined.

Ruderman Family Foundation published research showing officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

“I’m getting a notification every day of a firefighter or police officer or somebody that has committed suicide,” said Forbes Johnson.

So, departments are working to flip the script. Charlotte Fire and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office have hired mental health professionals in the last few months.

“I’ll also do crisis management work whether that be going out to stations after a bad call or going on scene after some very traumatic caller incident that they may be on,” said Burg, who was hired by the department two months ago.

Dr. Kareem Puranda is a former police officer who’s now counseling deputies at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“Being able to detach from emotions is one of the ways that law enforcement officers and firefighters are able to do the job effectively,” he said, “but it comes at a cost to their mental health because we cannot separate ourselves from the emotions that we carry. We can’t think our way out of a feeling problem.”

Many in law enforcement would say it’s the perception of seeking mental health help that keeps them from picking up the phone.

Now, having counseling separate from a first responder’s health insurance and medical history has more feeling comfortable seeking the help they so desperately need.

“I think really, in all honesty, we hit the tip of the ice burg, so to speak, as far as mental health goes,” said Pope, “and I think there will be a lot bigger of a push down the road.”