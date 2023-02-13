CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a big push to make sure e-bikes are safe for riders. Two years ago, a twelve-year-old girl in California died from injuries while riding an e-bike. Cases like this one renew concerns for the safety of e-bikes.

In the United States, electric bike sales surpass electric and hybrid cars combined. Charlotte Joy Rides manages the bike share program in the city, and Dianna Ward is the executive director.

“We have two mechanics, and their job every day is to go out and check every station, “Ward said. “They walk through, they check the brakes, they make sure the shifts are working correctly, and check all the safety mechanisms.”

There are more than 300 e-assist bikes in Charlotte Joy Rides fleet.

There are more than 300 e-assist bikes in their fleet, with a max speed of about 15 miles per hour.

“Charlotte Joy Rides is a gateway to ridership, so people may go to the park they’ll get on a charlotte joy ride, then they’re like, ‘I want to get my own bike,’” Ward said.

Before purchasing a bike at Charlotte Cycles, potential buyers hear a disclaimer. Assistant store manager Angel Butler says education and research are essential before hopping on an e-bike.

“We just want them to know that this can go really fast, and it can be pretty powerful, and you need to be ready for that,” Butler said.

A 12-year-old girl in California died after injuries she got while riding as a passenger on an e-bike. Her parents sued Rad Power Bikes Inc. for marketing to children without adequate warnings and for design defects. A Los Angeles judge approved a $1.5 million settlement in late 2022. Charlotte Cycles does not sell Rad Power Bikes.

Assistant store manager Angel Butler says education and research are essential before hopping on an e-bike.

“With direct-to-consumer bikes, you don’t have anyone to sort of help you navigate all the information that’s surrounding the bikes,” Butler said. “So you may not know all the features. You may not even know how it works.”

Experts say brake checks are critical.

“Brakes are obviously going to be a big one. If you’re going to be on an e-bike, hydraulic disc brakes are the way to go,” Butler said. They have more stopping power also fast and responsive.”

As e-bike popularity increases, experts say education should too.

“If they’re not old enough to drive a car, they probably shouldn’t be on an e-bike,” Butler said.

Charlotte’s rentable e-assist bikes are geared toward adults. There’s a disclaimer in the app when you rent the bike.