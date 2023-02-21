CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Chef Chayil Johnson’s happy place is the kitchen. The Big Easy native says food isn’t just a hobby; it’s part of who he is.

“Everything in New Orleans is centered around food,” Johnson said. “I don’t even know if I’m proud to say this, but New Orleanians don’t eat to live. We live to eat.”

Not even 30 years old, Johnson’s already climbed the culinary ladder. He’s an executive chef at Community Matters Cafe. He’s rubbed shoulders with cooking greats like Emeril Lagasse. He has even finished second in a state-wide cooking competition, cementing him as one of North Carolina’s top chefs.

But Johnson almost went down a different path. Originally, he wanted to go to the prestigious New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, or NOCCA, for short, for music.

“I used to play the saxophone (and) the piano a little bit. And so, I went to an open house for the jazz program, and I realized I sucked,” Johnson said, laughing.

So, instead, he found himself in the newly created culinary program and under the tutelage of Chef Dana D’anzi Touhy, a mentor who would help a shy young boy come out of his shell.

“She really gave me …instilled that confidence that I believe was there in me. And just to be able to be me. Be me, unashamed about it,” Johnson said.

That same confidence helped the Johnson and Wales alum realize that his story deserves to be a pathway, thanks to his food.

“I’ve worked with a lot of people who’ve been at Michelin star restaurants and have, you know, worked in France, Spain, and Brazil …all these places. I look at that, and I’m like, dang …I can’t do that stuff. I haven’t had that, like, wide range of experience within food and cuisine. But what I can do that I know no one else can do is put my experiences on a plate,” Johnson said.

Things like his johnnycake pay homage to his Nola roots. A cornmeal pancake initially made by Native Americans and then enslaved people. His rice grits are a nod to the West Africans that brought the method of cooking broken rice or ‘middlins’ to America. Both are examples of modern cooking that Johnson has seen elevated in some of America’s top kitchens that were also part of his childhood.

“I’m like, that’s nothing new. Like my grandma was pickling collard green stems before most of these chefs were born, and I’m sure her grandmother and great-grandmother were doing the same, if not more because they couldn’t afford to waste it. It wasn’t, you know, a hot trend; it was out of necessity,” Johnson said.

There’s one last component to the stories Johnson tells through his dishes, but it’s not evident on the plates but in those who serve them and cook them for guests.

“We’re using community as a way to help people find sobriety,” said Johnson.

Aside from being a top-rated restaurant, the Community Matters Cafe employs graduates of the Charlotte Rescue Mission’s recovery program, giving them a chance to learn valuable life skills over six months. Johnsons works right alongside them, teaching them and helping them.

The once shy kid from New Orleans is now the light that brings the cafe and the Charlotte community together by sharing his stories, culture, and black history with his food.

“That’s what makes us human. That’s what makes us strong. That’s what makes culture cool, right? Culture is one of the coolest things in life. If everyone had the same culture, beliefs, looks, and everything. How boring would life be, right?” Johnson said.