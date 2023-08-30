CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News captured video of a man turning himself in after a road rage shooting near several schools prompted lockdowns.

The ordeal began shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the 900 block of Rama Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting occurred near several CMS schools, causing those schools to go into a precautionary lockdown. The schools impacted were: East Meck, McClintock Middle School, and Rama Road Elementary School.

The incident did not happen on a school campus, police said.

CMPD detectives learned that the suspect, a man, and the victim, a woman, were involved in a road rage incident, that led to the shooting.

Police said the woman was shot in her leg and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, identified as Andre Malik Whitfield, 28, turned himself in and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Scene of the reported shooting, Aug. 30, 2023 Whitfield turning himself in on Aug. 30, 2023

On Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police crime scene tape could be seen in the middle of the road along with shell casings.