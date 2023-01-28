CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Longtime Charlotte Christian varsity baseball coach Greg Simmons has died, the school announced via social media on Saturday.

The cause was lung cancer.

Simmons finished his career with 733 wins, 16 NCISAA state titles, and 22 CISAA conference titles. “During his 30-year tenure with the Knights, Coach Simmons had the most wins by any coach of any sport in Charlotte Christian School history along with the most wins in NCISAA baseball history,” the school said.

95 of his students went on to play college athletics and 10 were drafted to play in the majors.

He was inducted into the NC Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Simmons leaves behind his wife, sons, and grandchildren.