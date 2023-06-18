CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A longtime CMPD detective passed away on Saturday night, chief Johnny Jennings announced Sunday.

Det. Jason Grier died battling health complications on June 17, 2023; he was 38.

“It pains me to share this information on Father’s Day of all days,” Jennings wrote.

Grier began his career in October 2002 and was most recently assigned to the anti-crime unit.

Jason Grier (Courtesy: Chief Jennings)

A CMPD Facebook post from Aug. 15, 2015, honored Grier with ‘Officer Of The Month,’ elaborating on his ‘tremendous work ethic and knack for tracking down suspects.’

Grier was known for his community engagement, as he spent summers as a mentor in the freedom reading program.

In one situation, officials said Grier gave a young girl in the program a gift card for a local shoe store as she desperately needed new ones. After working with staffing, the girl was awarded the card for her reading progress.