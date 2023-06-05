CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is now a millionaire after buying a $30 scratch-off ticket from a local Harris Teeter, according to NC Education Lottery officials.

Faith Granwehr, of Charlotte, bought her $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from the Harris Teeter located on South Boulevard. When she arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

Granwehr chose the lump sum of $3 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $2,137,509, lottery officials said.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game debuted in March 2023. Four $5 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.