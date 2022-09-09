Liz and Adam got married at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday. (Courtesy: CLT Airport)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Love is in the air. ✈️❤️

Liz and Adam got married at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday.

Love is in the air. ❤️✈️



Liz and Adam met on Mother’s Day 2021 in a flight to #CLTairport. Today they said “I do,” in our Atrium then hopped on a Florida bound plane to fly off into the sunset together.



Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of adventures. pic.twitter.com/cLM0rAVc2C — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 9, 2022

The two met on Mother’s Day in 2021. They were booked on AA Flight 880 from their hometown, Cleveland, to Charlotte.

It all started when Liz moved to the empty seat beside him.

They say they shared an instant connection — talking the entire 90-minute flight. When they got to Charlotte Douglas, Adam asked for her number.

“Oh, I was actually going to give you mine,” she replied.

Love at first flight.

(Courtesy: CLT Airport)

(Courtesy: CLT Airport)

(Courtesy: CLT Airport)

The two got engaged and thought, ‘what better place?’

They said “I do” in the Atrium and hopped on a flight to Florida.