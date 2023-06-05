Country singer Luke Combs announced a second show in Charlotte in July. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Luke Combs is making his stop in the Queen City next month a double-header.

The country music star announced Monday a second show at Bank of America Stadium. In addition to his previously scheduled show Saturday, July 15, he also will play the night before.

Tickets will go on sale for the July 14 show Friday.

The Asheville native also added second shows in Tampa; Foxborough, Mass., and Philadelphia. His cover of “Fast Car” is the No. 1 song on the iTunes Country Music Charts.