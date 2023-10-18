CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man has pleaded guilty in a million-dollar-plus embezzlement scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

Charlotte resident Marc Weiss, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Wednesday.

Court records showed that from 2016 through 2022, Weiss was employed as a bookkeeper for two Mooresville companies and abused his position by making more than 120 transfers totaling $1.6 million. He is accused of using those funds for personal benefit including a luxury Charlotte apartment, high-end vehicles, and vacation travel.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

A court date has not yet been set and Weiss was released following Wednesday’s plea.